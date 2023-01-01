scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 01, 2023

Two killed in fire at South Delhi old-age home

The bodies of the deceased have been identified and sent for an autopsy, and no case has been registered yet, said the police.

A PCR call about the fire was made around 5.30 am and the fire tenders were sent to douse it, said the police. (File photo, representational)

A fire broke out at an old-age home in South Delhi’s Greater Kailash II Sunday morning killing two inmates, said the police. Thirteen people were rescued, they added.

A PCR call about the fire was made around 5.30 am and the fire tenders were sent to douse it, said the police.

Chandan Chowdhary, DCP (South) said, “The fire was at ‘Antara Care Homes for Seniors’. All staff of the police station reached the spot and tried to control the fire at the third floor of the care centre. Five fire tenders and a CAT ambulance reached the spot. One senior citizen has been shifted to Max Hospital, Saket, through PCR and 12 seniors have been shifted to a hospital in Okhla.”

The fire was brought under control in two-three hours. After dousing the fire, the police started searching the place and found two charred bodies on the third floor.

The bodies of the deceased have been identified and sent for an autopsy, and no case has been registered yet, said the police.

An officer said, “Both the deceased are senior citizens and might have been trapped due to the smoke. One of the deceased is a female”

The crime and mobile forensic teams were called to the spot. Further legal action is being taken, said the police.

First published on: 01-01-2023 at 09:48 IST
