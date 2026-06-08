Delhi LG asks to explore inducting ex-Agniveers to strengthen fire department

Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Monday suggested that former Agniveers – Army personnel retired after four years of service – could be inducted to meet the manpower shortage faced by the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) and increase the number of fire stations across the city to improve emergency response time.

The directions were given at a high-level meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) chaired by the LG. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her ministers, Ashish Sood and Parvesh Sahib Singh.

The meeting, which comes days after a blaze at a B&B in Malviya Nagar claimed 22 lives, undertook a comprehensive review of ongoing anti-encroachment drive against illegal buildings, misuse of licences related to fire safety, and future disaster preparedness.

As per Central government directions, 10% of vacant posts in the CISF, BSF and RPF are to be filled with ex-Agniveers. “In DFS, recruitment is done through both UPSC and at state government level. When the recruitment process will start, 10% of the vacancy will be filled with ex-Agniveers, especially the posts of firemen,” a senior Delhi government official said.

According to official data, while the DFS has 3,633 sanctioned posts, 1,030 of them are vacant.

“While some posts were filled a few years ago, major requirements were last undertaken 15 years ago. The highest number of posts vacant is in the operation team, which is a key part of the Fire Department. They coordinate everything – from receiving calls, informing concerned teams and sending fire tenders and fire-fighters on ground… The huge gap in manpower is a major problem the DFS has been facing for years now,” said an official.

Another official said that the department is managing with contractual staff. As on date, there are 412 contractual employees, of which 318 are fire operators.

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“Direct recruitment for the post of station officers took place in 2011-12 through UPSC. At present, of the 90 sanctioned posts, only 18 are filled… Also, all five sanctioned posts of Chief Fire Officer are lying vacant,” said the official.

According to officials from the Home department, there are 71 fire stations in the Capital.

The LG, meanwhile, pulled up the Fire department for not issuing even a single show cause notice until now in relation to structures not having fire NOC (no objection certificate) and fire-fighting equipment, among others.

Expressing displeasure, he directed the Principal Director (DFS) to immediately take necessary action and inform the offices of the LG, the CM and the Home Minister about what action has been taken.

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“Both LG and CM pointed out that complaints are being received alleging that officials were harassing even valid structures… Directions are being misused to raid premises that have nothing to do with fire safety. Both expressed grave displeasure at this and the LG warned the officials,” said an official present in the meeting.

Sandhu further insisted that ongoing anti-enchoarchement drives against illegal buildings and license misuse must be handled carefully, ensuring ordinary people are not harassed. “At the same time, he said, blatant and brazen non-compliant illegal construction and unauthorised plotting of land should be stopped forthwith,” said an official.

Directing district-level committees constituted to crack down illegal structures to submit reports timely, Sandhu warned that any negligence, lack of diligence, or failure to perform will directly impact an officer’s Annual Confidential Report (ACR) grading, officials said.

Further, the meeting accepted the suggestion of Sood to enforce Section 32 of the Delhi Fire Services Act, 2007, which provides for applying fire prevention and fire safety measures to all multi-story buildings in the Capital, irrespective of whether they require a fire safety certificate or not, as per the provisions of the Act, the LG office said in a statement. Currently, high-rises of 15 m and above require a fire safety NOC from the DFS.

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He also suggested that MCD should invite people to upload photos of ongoing illegal constructions directly onto its public 311 app and portal for restraining unauthorised constructions in the city.