Fire safety: South body yet to act against coaching centres in Delhi

The South Corporation, which had promised to crack down on coaching institutes violating safety standards after 21 students lost their lives in the Surat fire last month, has not initiated sealing action against any centre, officials said. In the South zone, which includes coaching centre hubs such as Kalu Sarai, Lado Sarai, Green Park, Katwaria Sarai and Munirka, officials said they were yet to receive the fire department’s fire safety audit to take action.

Fire department chief Vipin Kental, however, said they have already audited coaching centres functioning from high rise buildings and issued notices to 23 for safety violations. He also said the MCDs have been intimated. “For the remaining coaching centres, there is no regulatory mechanism. So we have written to the MCDs, education department and other agencies to frame a regulatory mechanism first,” he said.

South deputy commissioner Vishvendra Singh said he has not received the report. “Once we receive it, we will ensure strict action against violators.”

Officials in other zones said they have served notices to some centres, but have not taken any action till now. A senior South MCD official said: “The exercise has not been undertaken with the same vigour with which it was announced.”

In contrast, the East civic body has sealed two coaching centres in Laxmi Nagar. The North civic body too is conducting a safety audit of coaching centres. It is being carried out by the team that was formed to inspect safety standards of buildings after the fire in Hotel Arpit Palace, which killed 17 people, in February.

Leader of the Congress party, which is in opposition in the South civic body, Abhishek Dutt, said: “Whenever there is a tragedy, the South corporation makes big claims but nothing happens. They said several times that they will take action against malls charging parking fee but nothing came about. Same thing on guest houses and hotels, and now on coaching centres.”

South Mayor Sunita Kangra did not respond to repeated calls seeking a comment on the issue. Former mayor Narender Chawla attributed the delay to manpower and financial problems: “I will seek a report on the issue.”