Fire breaks out at pub in Gurgaon mall, five rescued

Five people were rescued after a fire broke out in a pub at Global Foyer Mall in Gurgaon’s Golf Course Road on Saturday morning, fire department officials said. No persons were injured in the incident which is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, they added. The fire has been brought under control.

Sources said the fire was reported at 5.40 am, following which at least ten fire tenders and a hydraulic crane were pressed into service. A fire department official said the blaze was reported at La La Land Brew Pub on the first floor of the mall. “At the time of the incident, the staff at the pub were making preparations to do an inventory,” the official said.

“A glass pane on the second floor was broken open and five people, who were stuck inside, were rescued with the help of the hydraulic crane. Cooling operations are continuing. No injuries have been reported,” he added.

Also Read | Half of 2021 fire counts this year may result in no ‘severe’ air days in Oct and Nov

Rai Singh, a fire department official, said the blaze spread quickly due to the presence of spirits and alcohol at the pub and gutted parts of the property. “It also spread to some areas of the second floor before it was brought under control. Glass panes on the ceiling were removed for ventilation. The exact cause of the fire and the damages sustained are being assessed,” Singh said.

The mall has several restaurants, pubs and commercial offices. A worker at one of the restaurants said, “I arrived around 6 am as per my routine and saw plumes of smoke billowing from the mall. Some people were rescued by fire department officials.”