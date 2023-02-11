scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
Fire breaks out inside PNB branch in Delhi’s Karol Bagh, no injuries reported

Seventeen fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control by 7.05 am, fire brigade officials said. Prima facie, a short circuit is believed to have caused the fire.

Delhi Fire Services Chief Atul Garg said that a call was received at 5.15 am regarding the fire at the Punjab National Bank branch on Gurudwara Road. (Representational)
A fire broke out inside a Punjab National Bank branch in Central Delhi’s Karol Bagh early on Saturday, fire brigade officials said. No injuries or casualties have been reported and prima facie, the fire seems to have been caused due to a short circuit, officials added.

Delhi Fire Services Chief Atul Garg said that a call was received at 5.15 am regarding the fire at the Punjab National Bank branch on Gurudwara Road.

“A total of 17 fire tenders were rushed to the spot as it was a major fire and the blaze was brought under control by 7.05 am,” Garg said. “The fire was at the ground and mezzanine floor and the area is about 500 sq m,” he added.

First published on: 11-02-2023 at 09:22 IST
