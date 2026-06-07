Fire breaks out at house in New Friends Colony; 8 rescued, 2 pets killed

A call regarding the fire was received around 3.39 pm, officials said, adding that five fire tenders were pressed into service. (@ANI/X)

Eight people, including four children, were rescued after a fire broke out at a residential building in South Delhi’s New Friends Colony on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Two pet dogs, who got trapped inside the building, died in the blaze, they said.

According to a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official, the fire started on the first floor of the building at Mathura Road and people were trapped on the third floor. The two dogs were later rescued and taken to a veterinary hospital, where one was declared dead, while another died during treatment.

A call regarding the fire was received around 3.39 pm, officials said, adding that five fire tenders were pressed into service. By the time help arrived, thick smoke had engulfed the building.