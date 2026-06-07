Fire breaks out at house in New Friends Colony; 8 rescued, 2 pets killed

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Eight people, including four children, were rescued after a fire broke out at a residential building in South Delhi’s New Friends Colony on Sunday afternoon, officials said.
Two pet dogs, who got trapped inside the building, died in the blaze, they said.
According to a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official, the fire started on the first floor of the building at Mathura Road and people were trapped on the third floor. The two dogs were later rescued and taken to a veterinary hospital, where one was declared dead, while another died during treatment.
A call regarding the fire was received around 3.39 pm, officials said, adding that five fire tenders were pressed into service. By the time help arrived, thick smoke had engulfed the building.
“The fire started on the first floor due to a malfunction in a split air-conditioner’s indoor unit. The unit caught fire and fell onto a bed, causing the flames to spread rapidly,” said DFS official Raj Kumar who supervised the rescue operation.
Upon arrival, firefighters heard children shouting for help from the upper floors. Rescue teams immediately deployed ladders and evacuated them.
According to a police officer, when they reached the spot, the staircase of the building was filled with smoke. Police coordinated with firefighters to carry out a high-risk rescue operation, officers said.
The residents escaped unharmed, they said. “The two dogs had fallen unconscious due to heavy smoke inhalation. Emergency CPR and first aid were administered at the scene, but one died. Another was rushed to a nearby veterinary hospital where it died during the treatment,” the officer said.
Fire officials said that the fire was brought under control within half-an-hour.
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