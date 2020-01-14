Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Fire at footwear factory in Delhi, 26 fire tenders rushed to the spot

Twenty-six fire tenders have been pressed to service. No casualty has been reported so far, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 14, 2020 11:41:23 am
delhi fire. fire in footwear factory, delhi factory fire, delhi news, indian express A fire official tries to douse fire that broke out footwear manufacturing factory in Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

A fire broke out in a footwear factory at west Delhi’s Lawrence Road on Tuesday morning, news agency PTI reported. However, no casualty has been reported so far, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

According to him, the fire department received the information through a call at 9:46 am, following which 26 fire tenders were pressed to service. Efforts to douse the fire is underway.

Meanwhile, four people including a 14-year-old girl were injured in a fire that broke out at a house in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar area on Tuesday. Fire officials suspected that the fire broke out after a leaking cooking gas cylinder exploded. All the injured have been admitted to the DDU hospital, DFS Director Atul Garg said.

(With inputs from PTI)

