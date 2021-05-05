Fire in Delhi nursing home, patients evacuated, efforts on to find ICU beds in other hospitals

A senior fire official said a total of 26 patients had been trapped inside. Out of the 26, around 17 are COVID patients.

A fire broke out in a nursing home in West Delhi’s Vikaspuri, which was recently converted into COVID hospital, on Tuesday night. Patients have been rescued and the hospital administration is coordinating with other hospitals to shift their five to seven patients from the ICU ward.

According to fire officials, they received a call around 11 pm about the fire in UK Nursing home. Eight fire tenders were rushed to the site to douse the blaze.

“We received a call around 11 pm about the fire from UK Nursing home. We sent a total of eight fire tenders at the spot. There were COVID patients inside the hospital who were trapped. Within an hour, our team controlled the fire and rescued all patients safely. Nobody was injured,” said Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Services chief.

Officials said the fire was caused by a short-circuit.

“There is a store room on the first floor of the building from where the fire started due to a short-circuit. There were some patients on the ground floor. On reaching, firefighters entered after breaking all windows and took out the patients,” an official said, adding that they have doused the fire, but there is still smoke.

