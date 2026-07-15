Fire erupts at sealed Kingdom of Dreams in Gurgaon

A fire broke out at the abandoned Kingdom of Dreams site in Gurgaon Sector 29. (Special Arrangement)

A fire broke out at the abandoned Kingdom of Dreams site in Gurgaon Sector 29, Wednesday afternoon. Fire department officials at the Sector 29 fire station said they spotted the smoke at 1.30 pm and rushed to the spot.

“Several people had gathered there… The decorative gate, which had a lot of thermocol, was up in flames… and it spread to furniture nearby. The cause has not been determined yet. Six fire engines were deployed, which put out the fire within 45 minutes,” fire safety officer Naresh Kumar told The Indian Express.

Premier destination, now sealed

Once celebrated as India’s premier live entertainment and leisure destination, Kingdom of Dreams (KoD) has stood abandoned since July 2022.