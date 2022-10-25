scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

Fire in 17th-floor flat in Greater Noida society doused, no injuries reported

The cause of the fire that broke out in an apartment in Vedantam Society was yet to be determined, Uttar Pradesh Fire Service officials said.

fire breakout in Greater Noida, fire in NoidaWithin an hour of the fire brigade officials reaching the spot, the fire was extinguished, officials said.

A fire broke out in an apartment on the 17th floor of a high-rise building in a Greater Noida society on Monday evening and it was doused without any casualties or injuries being reported, Uttar Pradesh Fire Service officials said.

Fire brigade officials said that the cause of the fire, which broke out in a building in Vedantam Society in the Gaur City-2 area, was yet to be determined.

“Around 10 pm, we got information about a fire in the society’s B-2 Tower. A fire service vehicle deployed nearby was dispatched along with a unit from Greater Noida,” Chief Fire Officer Arun Kumar Singh said. “We discovered that the fire had broken out on the 17th floor and that the building’s firefighting system was not working. Our personnel then extended hoses until the 17th floor of the building, he added.

By then, the fire had spread to an 18th-floor apartment via the balcony. Within an hour of the fire brigade officials reaching the spot, the fire was extinguished, officials said.

Singh said that while considerable damage was observed in the 17th-floor apartment, the 18th-floor apartment was relatively undamaged.

Meanwhile, a large fire broke out at a garment factory in East Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar on Monday evening. Delhi Fire Service personnel doused the fire and rescued four people from the spot.

First published on: 25-10-2022 at 10:18:03 am
