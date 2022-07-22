Fire dept douses blaze that broke out in two factories in Northwest Delhi’s Lawrence Road

July 22, 2022 2:27:31 pm
A fire broke out in two factories in Northwest Delhi’s Lawrence Road area Friday morning. The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said 25 fire tenders were dispatched to the spot and the blaze was brought under control. No casualties have been reported so far, officials added.
Visuals from the scene showed flames emerging from the roof of the factories and thick smoke rising several metres into the air. A roof also appeared to be tilting inwards.
The fire department said a call was received regarding a blaze in a factory at Lawrence Road at 9.35 am. DFS chief Atul Garg said, “The fire was in two factories, a shoe-sole factory and a plastic granules factory. Both buildings consist of a basement and two floors above. Due to the fire, the temporary tin structures on the second floor have collapsed. There have been no casualties so far. Twenty-five fire tenders were dispatched and the fire has been brought under control.” The DFS said cooling operations were going on in the area.
