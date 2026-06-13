Another fire in Delhi, 3 of family die in early morning blaze

The fire quickly spread through the building, trapping several residents inside due to heavy smoke. (Express Photo)

Three members of a family were killed and their two relatives remain critical after a fire ripped through a six-storey residential building in Southeast Delhi’s Tughlakabad Extension early Friday.

The victims were identified as Pankaj (28), his sister Soni (20) and grandmother Sushila Devi (70). Pankaj’s younger sister Moni (18) and mother Guddi (50) are being treated for injuries. Police said that initial inquiry suggests that an electrical short circuit on the ground floor may have triggered the fire.

The flames subsequently engulfed several parked vehicles, including three scooters, two motorcycles, one bicycle and an electric scooter that was reportedly being charged at the time.