Delhi: Fire chief says lapse by The Park hotel, will carry out inspection soon

Calling it a “major lapse” on the part of The Park, which “failed to inform the Delhi Fire Services (DFS)” about a basement blaze that led to nine people being admitted to the hospital Saturday, fire chief Atul Garg has sent a notice to the hotel.

Garg told The Indian Express, “I fail to understand why such a big and old hotel would not call DFS in case of a fire. As per police, the fire took place around 9 am and we got a call only at 12.25 pm. The same delay led to a tragedy at Hotel Arpit Palace in Karol Bagh last February, and recently at the Anaj Mandi factory.”

A fire station is located barely a kilometre away from the hotel and as soon a call was made, at least 30 firefighters rushed there — only to find a cleaned up basement. The hotel authorities claimed the fire was caused by a short-circuit.

“In a day or two, the DFS will inspect The Park because even though it was a small fire, the smoke should not have spread so quickly and entered the rooms. This means something was wrong. Apart from this, we need to check the status of smoke alarms, water hose, among other arrangements,” said Garg.

A DFS official said that on being asked why the hotel didn’t call them up, a staffer said that since it was a small fire, they didn’t think a call was needed.

The Park authorities refused to comment on why an emergency call was not made earlier. They also did not respond to allegations by guests that the smoke alarms didn’t ring.

In a statement, they said, “There were no casualties, and our in-house crisis management team got into action and controlled the situation immediately.”

