Fire breaks out at building in Lajpat Nagar market, over 80 people rescued

At least 80 people were rescued after a fire broke out at a commercial building in Lajpat Nagar market Wednesday. The fire started from the basement of the building which also has a private bank and a firm on the upper floors, said officials. No casualties were reported

A call about the fire was made around 2.54 pm and 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Atul Garg, DFS Chief said, “ There were many people trapped in the building. We rescued everyone and nobody was hurt. The fire started from a switchboard panel. The fire was doused in two hours”

Police said there were 75-80 people in the building who got trapped.

Police said there were 75-80 people in the building who got trapped. “ People inside the building were panicking and we started breaking glass panes so that they could breathe. People were asked to calm down and reach the backside of the building. Our staff climbed the building using ladders and ropes. A human chain was formed and everyone was rescued,” said a senior police officer.

Videos of the incident show policemen and locals climbing ladders and reaching the backside of the building to rescue people. Cranes were also called to help rescue trapped people.