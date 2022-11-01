scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Delhi: 2 dead, several injured as fire breaks out in footwear factory in Narela

Delhi Fire Services officials said that they suspect that 2-3 people are still trapped inside the building.

fire broke out news, narela news, delhi news, indian expressTwo people died and several people were injured after a massive fire broke out in a footwear factory. (Express Photo)

Two people died and several people were injured after a massive fire broke out in a footwear factory in Outer Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area Tuesday morning. Delhi Fire Services officials said that while 3-4 people were rescued, they suspect that 2-3 people are still inside the building.

After a call about the incident was made around 9.30 am, Delhi Fire Services officials rushed to the spot with 10 fire tenders. “We rescued 3-4 people from the building. It is a factory and the teams controlled the fire. It is suspected that 2-3 people are still inside the building,” Atul Garg, DFS chief, said.

fire broke out news, delhi news, indian express Delhi Fire Services officials said that while 3-4 people were rescued. (Express Photo)

Police said the injured were shifted to the hospital and are stable.

“Two people have died. Their identity is being established. The victims were working inside the factory. The fire services controlled the fire. However, smoke is left because of the plastic and rubber in the factory,” Devesh Kumar Mahla, DCP (Outer North), said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...Premium
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...
Andaman ‘sex assault’ survivor: ‘Locked inside for thre...Premium
Andaman ‘sex assault’ survivor: ‘Locked inside for thre...
Morbi bridge collapse: Company under scanner involved since 2008, latest ...Premium
Morbi bridge collapse: Company under scanner involved since 2008, latest ...
Rise in incremental spending: Govt stares at a steeper fiscal challengePremium
Rise in incremental spending: Govt stares at a steeper fiscal challenge
More from Delhi

The police are yet to register an FIR in the case and said action will be taken once the victims give a statement.

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 11:50:43 am
Next Story

India’s manufacturing activities remain strong in October: Survey

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 01: Latest News
Advertisement