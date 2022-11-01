Delhi: 2 dead, several injured as fire breaks out in footwear factory in Narela

Two people died and several people were injured after a massive fire broke out in a footwear factory in Outer Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area Tuesday morning. Delhi Fire Services officials said that while 3-4 people were rescued, they suspect that 2-3 people are still inside the building.

After a call about the incident was made around 9.30 am, Delhi Fire Services officials rushed to the spot with 10 fire tenders. “We rescued 3-4 people from the building. It is a factory and the teams controlled the fire. It is suspected that 2-3 people are still inside the building,” Atul Garg, DFS chief, said.

Police said the injured were shifted to the hospital and are stable.

“Two people have died. Their identity is being established. The victims were working inside the factory. The fire services controlled the fire. However, smoke is left because of the plastic and rubber in the factory,” Devesh Kumar Mahla, DCP (Outer North), said.

The police are yet to register an FIR in the case and said action will be taken once the victims give a statement.