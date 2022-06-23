scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 23, 2022
Fire breaks out in Rohini shop, 15-year-old dead

Delhi Fire Services officials said a 15-year-old boy died in the fire and several others were rescued.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: June 23, 2022 7:34:55 pm
DFS chief Atul Garg said, "A total of eight fire tenders were dispatched to the site. Seven people have been rescued from the building so far." (File)

A fire broke out in a shop in Rohini’s Pooth Kalan area Thursday afternoon, causing one death.

DFS chief Atul Garg said, “A total of eight fire tenders were dispatched to the site. Seven people have been rescued from the building so far.”

The DFS said that a PCR call was received around 3.57 pm and the fire was brought under control around 6:45 pm.

They said the fire had begun on the bottom floor of the building, which housed a shop, and then spread to the upper floors. A gas cylinder had exploded due to the fire, they added.

Officials noted that the ground and first floor were commercial areas, where shoe manufacturing took place. The second, third and fourth floors were residential areas.

