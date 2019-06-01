Toggle Menu
Fire breaks out in NDMC building at Connaught Place, six tenders rushed to spot

The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. 

The incident took place in NDMC building. (ANI)

A fire broke out on the second floor of the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Friday. The incident took place at the Connaught Place building of the Corporation and six fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

No injury or casualty was reported, an official said. The fire department received a call about the blaze at 6.36 pm and five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the official added. The fire was brought under control by 7.15 pm, the official tol PTI.

(This is a developing story, more details awaited)

