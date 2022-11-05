scorecardresearch
Fire breaks out in footwear factory in Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area; no casualties yet, say officials

This is the second such incident reported from the area this week. Two people had died and 18 were injured after a fire broke out in a footwear factory on Tuesday.

Visuals of the site on Saturday appear to show firefighters dousing a fire deep within the factory, with smoke rising from the upper windows outside the building. (Express Photo)

A fire broke out in a footwear factory in Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area on Saturday morning, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said, adding that no casualties have been reported so far. The DFS received a call regarding the incident around 8 am and 20 fire tenders were dispatched to the spot, officials said.

“The fire broke out in a plastic slipper and shoe factory in Narela Industrial Area’s H Block, at Factory No 1333. No casualties are reported so far,” DFS chief Atul Garg said.

Visuals of the site on Saturday appear to show firefighters dousing a fire deep within the factory, with smoke rising from the upper windows outside the building.

DFS chief Atul Garg had previously noted that a general challenge of fighting fires in Narela was arranging adequate water supply.

First published on: 05-11-2022 at 11:21:03 am
