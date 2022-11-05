Fire breaks out in footwear factory in Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area; no casualties yet, say officials

A fire broke out in a footwear factory in Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area on Saturday morning, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said, adding that no casualties have been reported so far. The DFS received a call regarding the incident around 8 am and 20 fire tenders were dispatched to the spot, officials said.

“The fire broke out in a plastic slipper and shoe factory in Narela Industrial Area’s H Block, at Factory No 1333. No casualties are reported so far,” DFS chief Atul Garg said.

This is the second such incident reported from the area this week. Two people had died and 18 were injured after a fire broke out in a footwear factory in Narela Industrial Area on Tuesday.

Visuals of the site on Saturday appear to show firefighters dousing a fire deep within the factory, with smoke rising from the upper windows outside the building.

DFS chief Atul Garg had previously noted that a general challenge of fighting fires in Narela was arranging adequate water supply.