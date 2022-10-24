Fire breaks out in east Delhi garment factory, no casualty

A fire broke out Monday evening in a garment factory in east Delhi. Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), no casualties have been reported, and the fire was under control.

DFS chief Atul Garg said, “A call was received at 6.50 pm regarding a fire at Factory No. 58 in Gandhi Nagar’s Raghubar Pura-2… four people were rescued.”

In a video shared by the DFS, a woman named Gudiya said, “There were two children in my factory. When the fire broke out the fire brigade came and extinguished the fire, and took us out safely.”