Fire breaks out in CBI office in Delhi

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: September 17, 2021 3:26:49 pm
September 17, 2021
A fire broke out inside the basement of the CBI building the CGO complex here, officials said on Friday.
The information about the fire at the Central Bureau of Investigation office was received at 1.40 pm following which eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
The fire broke out in the panel board, a senior fire official said.
The blaze was doused at 2.30 pm and no one was injured in the incident, they said.
