Fire breaks out in building in Delhi’s ITO

By: PTI | New Delhi | January 22, 2021 10:42:53 am
A fire broke out in a building in central Delhi’s ITO on Friday morning, fire officials said.
A call about the fire was received at 8.30 am, they said.
“We received a call about a fire in a metre board in the Institution of Engineers building at ITO. Three fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and fire-fighting operations are underway,” said Atul Garg, director, Delhi Fire Service.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd