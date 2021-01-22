scorecardresearch
Friday, January 22, 2021
Fire breaks out in building in Delhi’s ITO

The director of Delhi Fire Service said that three fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and fire-fighting operations are underway.

By: PTI | New Delhi | January 22, 2021 10:42:53 am
Fire breaks out in a building in ITO area.

A fire broke out in a building in central Delhi’s ITO on Friday morning, fire officials said.

A call about the fire was received at 8.30 am, they said.

“We received a call about a fire in a metre board in the Institution of Engineers building at ITO. Three fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and fire-fighting operations are underway,” said Atul Garg, director, Delhi Fire Service.

