Fire breaks out at bank on Supreme Court premises; no injuries

By: Express News Serivce | New Delhi |
June 7, 2022 1:34:03 pm
A fire broke out at UCO Bank inside the Supreme Court premises early Tuesday, according to Delhi Fire Services (DFS). No casualty or injuries has been reported, they said.
Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was completely brought under control, they added. The fire started from the first floor around 9 am and was doused within an hour.
