Four killed as massive fire breaks out at shoe factory in Delhi

Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of... Read More
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Four people died and two others were injured after a massive fire broke out at a shoe factory in Mangolpuri Industrial Area Phase-1 in Northwest Delhi on Friday night, said police.
Soon after the fire broke out around 9.30 pm at the unit, multiple fire tenders and rescue teams rushed to the spot.
“Police teams had reached the spot soon after receiving information about the fire and that rescue operations were carried out in coordination with the Fire department,” said Vikram Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for the Outer District, Delhi Police.
Six people were eventually found unconscious inside the factory. They were immediately rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri, where four were declared dead. Two others are undergoing treatment, officials said.
“Amid rescue operations, police barricaded the area to prevent the public from approaching the site and to ensure that emergency personnel could carry out their operations without obstruction,” said an officer, adding, “Eyewitnesses said that screams could be heard from inside the factory soon after the blaze broke out.”
Police are yet to ascertain the identities of the deceased with officials still verifying their details. Further search and rescue operations were underway at the factory when the last updates came in.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Legal action is being taken in accordance with the law, said officers.
Delhi saw one of the deadliest blazes this year in June as a massive fire broke out at Flourish Stay bed-and-breakfast in Hauz Rani of Malviya Nagar, which killed 22 people, including 13 foreign nationals.
A month before that, a severe fire broke out at a residential building in Vivek Vihar in East Delhi, resulting in nine fatalities.