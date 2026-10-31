Four killed as massive fire breaks out at shoe factory in Delhi

Four people died and two others were injured after a massive fire broke out at a shoe factory in Mangolpuri Industrial Area Phase-1 in Northwest Delhi on Friday night, said police.

Soon after the fire broke out around 9.30 pm at the unit, multiple fire tenders and rescue teams rushed to the spot.

“Police teams had reached the spot soon after receiving information about the fire and that rescue operations were carried out in coordination with the Fire department,” said Vikram Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for the Outer District, Delhi Police.

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Six people were eventually found unconscious inside the factory. They were immediately rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri, where four were declared dead. Two others are undergoing treatment, officials said.