Fire breaks out at Noida plastic factory, 15 tenders work to contain blaze

A fire broke out at a three-storey plastic factory in Noida’s Sector 3 on Friday evening, with 15 fire tenders sent to the spot to control the blaze. With a trail of smoke visible from kilometres away, the fire continued to burn as firefighters fought to contain it late into the evening, despite some rain. Police said that no casualties were reported.

After the fire broke out sometime past 3 pm, senior officers of the Gautam Buddh Nagar police and the Uttar Pradesh Fire Service (UPFS) arrived at the spot, including Chief Fire Officer (CFO) AK Singh. Eight fire tenders were initially deployed, with a total of 15 eventually sent to the site.

The fire, fuelled by the plastic goods within the factory, gave off dense smoke and fumes that impaired visibility and made breathing difficult. While firefighters were deployed at the adjacent building to contain the fire, others donned oxygen tanks and sealed masks to fight the fire amidst the thick smoke. UPFS personnel at the spot also said that all workers within the site had been safely evacuated.

According to CFO AK Singh, “The fire broke out in the factory which was manufacturing plastic kitchen trays… the cause is unknown at the moment, we will ascertain after the fire is fully extinguished. The first thing we did after arriving was to evacuate all labourers working within the site and make sure that no one was left inside by asking them.”

Firefighters were also hampered by the periodic increase and decrease in the intensity of the flame, which they said was caused by the nature of the burning plastic. The smoke, which frequently changed direction, often completely blocked visibility at the gate of the building. While labourers had left the spot after being evacuated, the owner of the factory was reportedly out of station.

Later in the evening, traffic in the area was also hampered, with a crowd of onlookers and deployed fire tenders blocking the road. The former were dispersed by police at the spot.

At 6.40 pm, CFO Singh said, “The fire is burning here in a specific area, but it will take a while to extinguish it as plastic burns for a long time.”

Later in the evening, he added: “Other than one corner, the fire has been extinguished. It should be completely extinguished after another hour.”