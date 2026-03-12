Fire breaks out at Noida factory with 250 workers inside, 24 injured

The fire started at an electric-meter manufacturing factory between 5:30 am and 5:45 am on Thursday.

At least 24 people were injured after a fire broke out at an electric meter-manufacturing factory in Noida’s Sector 4 early Thursday morning.

“The fire started between 5:30 am and 5:45 am,” said a police officer. The factory comes under the jurisdiction of the Phase-1 police station.

The officer informed that fire department teams broke glass panels to enter the factory and rescued about 200 to 250 workers who got trapped inside the smoke-filled building.

Rajiv Narayan Mishr, Additional Police Commissioner (Law and Order), Gautam Buddha Nagar, who was present at the scene along with other senior police officers and the Chief Fire Officer of Gautam Buddha Nagar, said the injured were undergoing treatment at the district hospital and were out of danger.