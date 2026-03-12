Fire breaks out at Noida factory with 250 workers inside, 24 injured

Fire department teams broke glass panels to enter the factory and rescued about 200 to 250 workers who got trapped inside the smoke-filled building.

Written by: Neetika Jha
2 min read Mar 12, 2026 10:52 AM IST
The fire started at an electric-meter manufacturing factory between 5:30 am and 5:45 am on Thursday.
At least 24 people were injured after a fire broke out at an electric meter-manufacturing factory in Noida’s Sector 4 early Thursday morning.

“The fire started between 5:30 am and 5:45 am,” said a police officer. The factory comes under the jurisdiction of the Phase-1 police station.

The officer informed that fire department teams broke glass panels to enter the factory and rescued about 200 to 250 workers who got trapped inside the smoke-filled building.

Rajiv Narayan Mishr, Additional Police Commissioner (Law and Order), Gautam Buddha Nagar, who was present at the scene along with other senior police officers and the Chief Fire Officer of Gautam Buddha Nagar, said the injured were undergoing treatment at the district hospital and were out of danger.

“Today, in the morning, we received the information that a factory in Noida’s Sector 4 that makes electric meters caught fire. When we received the information, the local police team and the fire team reached the spot, and we began dousing the fire,” Mishr added.

“Since about 250 people were working on night shifts… we began rescuing them… There was heavy smoke that was leading to suffocation,” he further said.

The police officer said the scale of response was significant: “We sent over 30 fire-fighter vehicles, hydraulic platforms, and foam tenders to the spot. Twenty-four people are admitted to the district hospital. Some of them have minor injuries, some were injured while trying to save themselves, and a few are also admitted to the hospital for inhaling smoke.”

Officials said further investigation was underway to ascertain the cause of the fire.

