A major fire broke out at a plastic factory in Narela Industrial Area in Delhi in the early hours of Sunday, news agency ANI reported. Twenty two fire tenders have been pressed into service. The cause of the fire is yet to be known. There are no reports of any casualties so far.

On February 19, a 28-year-old worker had died after a fire broke out at a shoe factory in Narela Industrial Area. A week before that on February 12, 17 people were killed in a blaze at a hotel in Karol Bagh.