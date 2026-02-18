Fire breaks out at house in Central Delhi, one dead

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 32-year-old man died after a fire broke out at a residential building in Sadar Bazar area in Central Delhi on Tuesday evening, officers said.
The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received a distress call at around 7.05 pm reporting flames erupting from the second and third floors of the house. Fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the spot.
According to a DFS official, the blaze had engulfed domestic articles stored inside the building, causing heavy smoke to spread through the upper floors.
Firefighters launched a swift operation to control the flames and search the premises for occupants. During the rescue effort, a man identified as Sohan (32), was found unconscious on the second floor, officials said. He was immediately evacuated from the smoke-filled structure and handed over to emergency responders.
Sohan was rushed to Hindu Rao Hospital where he was declared dead.
Police said the exact cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained. Officers have initiated an investigation to determine the circumstances leading to the incident.
