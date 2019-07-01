Fire breaks out at Ghaziabad restaurant, 80 rescued

Around 80 people were evacuated from a restaurant in Ghaziabad’s Gaur Mall after a fire broke out Sunday afternoon. Fire officials said no casualty was reported.

Advertising

“We received information at 1.50 pm that a fire broke out in Barbeque Nation on the fifth floor of Gaur Central Mall in Raj Nagar. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Smoke had filled the area but people were evacuated. No loss to life was reported,” said Ghaziabad Fire Department in a release.

According to fire officials, almost 50 customers and 30 restaurant employees were present at the spot when the fire broke out. “The restaurant had one functioning exit… The other exit, which was closed, had to be broken down,” said a fire official.

Customers and staff had to crawl out of the outlet due to the smoke, an official said.

The restaurant did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment. The fire department said they are yet to determine the cause of the fire.