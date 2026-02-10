Fire breaks out at Faridabad’s Eros Garden society, no casualties

Eros Garden is a residential development comprising villas and apartments at the Charmwood Village township in Sector 39, near Surajkund.

A fire broke out at Faridabad’s Eros Garden residential complex, at Charmwood Village, late Monday evening. Officials said no injuries have been reported.

Videos shared on social media platform X showed flames at the site.

Inspector Prahlad Kumar, Station House Officer, Surajkund Police, told The Indian Express that the fire was detected around 9 pm on the fifth floor of C2 block.

“Six fire tenders reached the spot around 20 minutes after the information was received. The fire was doused within an hour. No casualty or injury has been reported.”

