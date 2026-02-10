Fire breaks out at Faridabad’s Eros Garden society, no casualties

Police said six fire tenders reached the spot and the fire was doused within an hour

Written by: Abhimanyu Hazarika
2 min readFaridabadFeb 10, 2026 04:30 AM IST
Fire breaks out at Faridabad’s Eros Garden society, no casualtiesEros Garden is a residential development comprising villas and apartments at the Charmwood Village township in Sector 39, near Surajkund.
A fire broke out at Faridabad’s Eros Garden residential complex, at Charmwood Village, late Monday evening. Officials said no injuries have been reported.

Videos shared on social media platform X showed flames at the site.

Inspector Prahlad Kumar, Station House Officer, Surajkund Police, told The Indian Express that the fire was detected around 9 pm on the fifth floor of C2 block.

“Six fire tenders reached the spot around 20 minutes after the information was received. The fire was doused within an hour. No casualty or injury has been reported.”

Eros Garden is a residential development comprising villas and apartments at the Charmwood Village township in Sector 39, near Surajkund.

No official statement from the fire department or district administration was available immediately on the cause and extent of damage.

Charmwood Village is where the Supreme Hospital is located, where those injured in the accident at the Surajkund Mela were admitted. The township is close to the site of the ground where the Surajkund Mela is held each year.

A 59-year-old on-duty police officer was killed and 14 people injured as the Surajkund International Crafts Mela had witnessed two back-to-back accidents — the collapse of a giant swing and a gate — within an hour on Saturday evening.

The Tsunami Swings, which had around 20 people sitting on it, had snapped mid-air around 6 pm.

As Inspector Jagdish Prasad, among others, rushed to rescue people, a heavy portion of the swing fell on him and crushed him, said police. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

