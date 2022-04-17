Fire breaks out at factory in Sonipat

A major fire broke out at a factory in Kundli industrial area in Sonepat on Sunday. Fire department officials said 14 fire tenders including two from Delhi, two from Sonepat and one each from Jhajjar, Rohtak and Bahadurgarh were pressed into service. Officials said no casualties were reported.

As of Sunday night, the fire was yet to be controlled. Fire department officials said the incident was reported around 5 pm.

Rajendra Singh Dahiya, assistant divisional fire officer, Sonipat, said, “A fire broke out at a factory today evening. Prima facie, it is suspected that a short circuit caused the fire, however, the exact cause is yet to be known. The blaze spread after it caught oil leaking from drums containing peppermint oil, causing a series of explosions. A majority of fire has been controlled before it could spread to adjacent factories. Some window panes of adjoining factories were shattered.”

He added that as per the factory’s manager, no person had suffered any injury.