July 25, 2022 8:57:32 pm
A fire broke out in Outer Delhi’s Ranhola area on Monday in a factory godown. The Delhi Fire Service dispatched 12 fire tenders to control it.
Visuals at the site show firefighters navigating thick smoke, with a large part of the godown reduced to rubble. Police beat staff had also reached the spot.
The DFS said that a call was received around 3.50 pm about a fire in Vikas Nagar. They added that no casualties were reported. According to DFS Chief Atul Garg, “Twelve fire tenders were dispatched and the fire was brought under control at around 5.30 pm. There have been no casualties or injuries so far. The fire was in a 300-square-yard tin godown filled with decorative items and spray cans.”
DCP (Outer) Sameer Sharma said, “The owner said that the fire began due to a short circuit in the charger of an electric scooter. The fire is under control, but has not yet been completely extinguished.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Kerala: ED raids Church of South India premises over black money scam
Latest News
Online classes for students of Kallakurichi school to start Wednesday: TN minister
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 trailer hasn’t been released online for this reason
Fire breaks out at factory godown in Outer Delhi, no casualties
‘Have you ever seen an alligator roar’: Watch Video
‘Watch the quality of filtered water to prevent gut infection’
‘Darlings’ trailer launch: Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma set style goals
President’s oath-taking ceremony: Oppn alleges protocol violation in seat for Kharge; baseless allegation, says govt
PAU without regular V-C for over a year, Cong MLA Khaira writes to CM Mann, seeks ‘urgent action’
Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro officially launches reelection campaign
Bengaluru police arrest food delivery agent from Assam on terror charges
Neymar slammed for diving to earn penalty in PSG’s pre-season friendly: Watch
Explained: What is the 30-year-old ‘golden billion’ conspiracy theory invoked by Russian President Vladimir Putin?