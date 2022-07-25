Fire breaks out at factory godown in Outer Delhi, no casualties

A fire broke out in Outer Delhi’s Ranhola area on Monday in a factory godown. The Delhi Fire Service dispatched 12 fire tenders to control it.

Visuals at the site show firefighters navigating thick smoke, with a large part of the godown reduced to rubble. Police beat staff had also reached the spot.

The DFS said that a call was received around 3.50 pm about a fire in Vikas Nagar. They added that no casualties were reported. According to DFS Chief Atul Garg, “Twelve fire tenders were dispatched and the fire was brought under control at around 5.30 pm. There have been no casualties or injuries so far. The fire was in a 300-square-yard tin godown filled with decorative items and spray cans.”

DCP (Outer) Sameer Sharma said, “The owner said that the fire began due to a short circuit in the charger of an electric scooter. The fire is under control, but has not yet been completely extinguished.”