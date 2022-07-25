scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

Fire breaks out at factory godown in Outer Delhi, no casualties

Visuals at the site show firefighters navigating thick smoke, with a large part of the godown reduced to rubble. Police beat staff had also reached the spot.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 25, 2022 8:57:32 pm
delhi fire servicesA fire broke out in Outer Delhi's Ranhola area on Monday in a factory godown.(PTI/ File Photo)

A fire broke out in Outer Delhi’s Ranhola area on Monday in a factory godown. The Delhi Fire Service dispatched 12 fire tenders to control it.

Visuals at the site show firefighters navigating thick smoke, with a large part of the godown reduced to rubble. Police beat staff had also reached the spot.

The DFS said that a call was received around 3.50 pm about a fire in Vikas Nagar. They added that no casualties were reported. According to DFS Chief Atul Garg, “Twelve fire tenders were dispatched and the fire was brought under control at around 5.30 pm. There have been no casualties or injuries so far. The fire was in a 300-square-yard tin godown filled with decorative items and spray cans.”

More from Delhi

DCP (Outer) Sameer Sharma said, “The owner said that the fire began due to a short circuit in the charger of an electric scooter. The fire is under control, but has not yet been completely extinguished.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ram Nath Kovind: The promise, and the PresidentPremium
Ram Nath Kovind: The promise, and the President
UPSC Key-July 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Athletics and Sports’ or ‘Su...Premium
UPSC Key-July 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Athletics and Sports’ or ‘Su...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: dial down on divi...Premium
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: dial down on divi...

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Lovlina Borgohain says she is being mentally harassed while preparing for CWG

Lovlina Borgohain says she is being mentally harassed while preparing for CWG

'Brothel' row: Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

'Brothel' row: Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

‘Forced conversions’: Delhi HC tells BJP leader he has to show more than just apprehensions

‘Forced conversions’: Delhi HC tells BJP leader he has to show more than just apprehensions

You can now subscribe to The Indian Express to access all our journalism

You can now subscribe to The Indian Express to access all our journalism

ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work
ICYMI

ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work

Premium
Mosque near Qutub Minar protected monument, Centre tells HC; Delhi Waqf Board challenges

Mosque near Qutub Minar protected monument, Centre tells HC; Delhi Waqf Board challenges

Uddhav faction moves SC over Shinde group plea for Shiv Sena’s poll symbol

Uddhav faction moves SC over Shinde group plea for Shiv Sena’s poll symbol

Kerala: ED raids Church of South India premises over black money scam
On his birth anniversary

Kerala: ED raids Church of South India premises over black money scam

The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist

The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist

UPSC Key-July 25: What to read and why for UPSC CSE

UPSC Key-July 25: What to read and why for UPSC CSE

Premium
Another Class 12 student found dead in Tamil Nadu school hostel, protests erupt

Another Class 12 student found dead in Tamil Nadu school hostel, protests erupt

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 25: Latest News
Advertisement