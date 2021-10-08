Fire breaks out at fabric godown in Delhi’s Okhla

A fire broke out at a fabric godown at Harkesh Nagar in Phase 2, Okhla. A call was received in this regard around 4 am Friday, said officials of the Delhi Fire Service, adding that no casualties have been reported so far.

Chief of Delhi Fire Services Atul Garg said 18 fire tenders were deployed to douse the fire. Cloth waste and fabric on the ground floor and first floor of the building had caught fire, he added. “The blaze has been controlled but the cooling operation is ongoing and will take some time since materials like cotton, threads caught fire,” Garg said.

Officials said the building covers an area of around 1,200 square yards. It has a basement and a ground floor plus two floors. No one has been reported missing so far.