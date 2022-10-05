Fire breaks out at Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar textile market, 150 firemen, 35 tenders deployed

A major fire broke out at Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar textile market on Wednesday evening, said officials, adding that many shops have been gutted. The Delhi Fire Services said over 150 firemen, along with local police, have been trying to douse the blaze for five hours. No casualties have been reported so far.

Visuals from the site show firemen lining up with hoses to douse the fire. The affected shops are mostly hosiery and garment shops.

Atul Garg, DFS Chief, said they received a call from Gandhi Nagar around 5.40 pm about a fire at a shop, which soon spread to other shops. “We sent a total of 35 fire tenders to the site. So far, nobody has been injured. One of the major challenges is that there’s no water source near the site. Also, the lanes are narrow and our fire tenders have to be parked far from the site,” said Garg.

In a tweet, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said: “The fire in the Gandhinagar textile market is very unfortunate. The fire brigade is working tirelessly in extinguishing the fire. I am taking all the information about the incident from the district administration. May Lord Ram keep everyone safe…”