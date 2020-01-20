Follow Us:
Watch: Fire breaks out at Delhi Transport Department office, 8 tenders on spot

The cause of the blaze in not known yet, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: January 20, 2020 10:21:59 am
delhi fire, Delhi Transport Department fire, fire near civil lines, delhi fire service, delhi city news A call about the fire was received at 8.38 am, following which eight fire tenders rushed to the spot. (Delhi Fire Service)

A fire broke out in an office of the Delhi Transport Department near the Civil Lines metro station on Monday, an official said.

A call about the fire was received at 8.38 am, following which eight fire tenders rushed to the spot. The cause of the blaze in not known yet, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

