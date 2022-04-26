Fire breaks out at Bhalswa landfill in North Delhi

A fire broke out at the Bhalswa landfill site in North Delhi on Tuesday, officials said.

The fire department received information at 5.47 pm, following which 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, officials said.

There were reports of thick smoke billowing out of the burning garbage mountain and enveloping the neighbourhood areas.

A senior official of the North MCD said that prima facie it appears that some combustible substance could have come into contact with methane. “However, the exact cause is being investigated. Methane could have come into contact due to different reasons like some people throwing bidi since it is also self combustible,” he said.

“These gases make cracks and exude during extremely hot weather. Such things regularly happen during summer and the permanent solution is only that these garbage mountains need to be done away with,” he said.



The Mayor of the North MCD said he was on his way to the site and all steps were being taken to douse the fire.

This year, three incidents of fire were reported in East Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill, including one on March 28.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on social media that the Delhi Pollution Control Committee has been asked to examine all aspects of the fire at the Bhalswa landfill and submit a report in 24 hours.