scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Must Read

Fire breaks out at Bhalswa landfill in North Delhi

A senior official of the North MCD said that prima facie it appears that some combustible substance could have come into contact with methane.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
April 26, 2022 11:58:46 pm
Bhalswa Landfill, in New Delhi. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA)

A fire broke out at the Bhalswa landfill site in North Delhi on Tuesday, officials said.

The fire department received information at 5.47 pm, following which 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, officials said.

There were reports of thick smoke billowing out of the burning garbage mountain and enveloping the neighbourhood areas.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

A senior official of the North MCD said that prima facie it appears that some combustible substance could have come into contact with methane. “However, the exact cause is being investigated. Methane could have come into contact due to different reasons like some people throwing bidi since it is also self combustible,” he said.

“These gases make cracks and exude during extremely hot weather. Such things regularly happen during summer and the permanent solution is only that these garbage mountains need to be done away with,” he said.

Best of Express Premium

Congress, RJD fault lines widen as Teja...Premium
Congress, RJD fault lines widen as Teja...
UPSC CSE Key – April 26, 2022: What you...Premium
UPSC CSE Key – April 26, 2022: What you...
As Cong proposes to suspend him, Sunil ...Premium
As Cong proposes to suspend him, Sunil ...
How I shrugged off my smartphone addict...Premium
How I shrugged off my smartphone addict...
More Premium Stories


The Mayor of the North MCD said he was on his way to the site and all steps were being taken to douse the fire.

This year, three incidents of fire were reported in East Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill, including one on March 28.

More from Delhi

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on social media that the Delhi Pollution Control Committee has been asked to examine all aspects of the fire at the Bhalswa landfill and submit a report in 24 hours.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 26: Latest News

Advertisement