Fire breaks out at AIIMS, officials say no one injured

Officials said nobody was injured as the incident took place on the roof of the Convergence block at AIIMS.

A fire broke out at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Wednesday night.

Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Services Chief, said their team received a call about the fire around 11 pm and rushed with 20 fire tenders. The Convergence block has labs for testing, and no patients.

“The fire spread to other parts due to the equipment on the roof. However, no casualties have been reported. The fire was controlled within 30-40 minutes,” said a DFS officer.