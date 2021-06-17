Fire breaks out at AIIMS, officials say no one injured

Updated: June 17, 2021 12:50:35 am
A fire broke out at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Wednesday night.
Officials said nobody was injured as the incident took place on the roof of the Convergence block at AIIMS.
Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Services Chief, said their team received a call about the fire around 11 pm and rushed with 20 fire tenders. The Convergence block has labs for testing, and no patients.
#JUSTIN:A fire broke out on the ninth floor of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday evening. @IndianExpress, @ieDelhi pic.twitter.com/5nMI25lqkz
— Mahender Singh Manral (@mahendermanral) June 16, 2021
“The fire spread to other parts due to the equipment on the roof. However, no casualties have been reported. The fire was controlled within 30-40 minutes,” said a DFS officer.
