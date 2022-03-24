Fire breaks out at banquet hall in Delhi’s Rohini; one injured, vehicles damaged

A fire broke out at a banquet hall in Delhi’s Rohini Thursday afternoon injuring a persons and damaging a few vehicles.

Delhi Fire Services said they received a call around 1.48 pm about the blaze and rushed to the spot with 12 fire tenders.

Watch | Vehicles damaged in fire that broke out at a banquet hall in Delhi’s Rohini.https://t.co/M8GShBHt95 pic.twitter.com/nXLAxVeAJl — Express Delhi-NCR 😷 (@ieDelhi) March 24, 2022

According to a senior fire department official, the blaze broke out in a banquet hall situated near a CNG pump, news agency PTI reported.

The fire was doused around 3.30 pm.