Thursday, March 24, 2022
Fire breaks out at banquet hall in Delhi’s Rohini; one injured, vehicles damaged

Delhi Fire Services said they received a call around 1.48 pm about the blaze and rushed to the spot with 12 fire tenders.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 24, 2022 6:11:53 pm
A car damaged in fire at a banquet hall in Delhi's Rohini. (Screenshot)

A fire broke out at a banquet hall in Delhi’s Rohini Thursday afternoon injuring a persons and damaging a few vehicles.

According to a senior fire department official, the blaze broke out in a banquet hall situated near a CNG pump, news agency PTI reported.

The fire was doused around 3.30 pm.

