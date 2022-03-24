Fire breaks out at banquet hall in Delhi’s Rohini; one injured, vehicles damaged

Updated: March 24, 2022 6:11:53 pm
A fire broke out at a banquet hall in Delhi’s Rohini Thursday afternoon injuring a persons and damaging a few vehicles.
Delhi Fire Services said they received a call around 1.48 pm about the blaze and rushed to the spot with 12 fire tenders.
Watch | Vehicles damaged in fire that broke out at a banquet hall in Delhi’s Rohini.https://t.co/M8GShBHt95 pic.twitter.com/nXLAxVeAJl
— Express Delhi-NCR 😷 (@ieDelhi) March 24, 2022
According to a senior fire department official, the blaze broke out in a banquet hall situated near a CNG pump, news agency PTI reported.
The fire was doused around 3.30 pm.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-