Fire at shanties in Delhi’s Bangali Basti

A fire broke out at shanties in Delhi’s Bangali Basti on Saturday evening, an official said.

The fire department said they received a call around 7.00 pm, following which 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Efforts are being made to douse the flames, they said.

