Fire at senior citizens’ care home in Greater Kailash 2: Police await report from electricity dept

Days after a fire broke out at Antara Care Home in South Delhi’s Greater Kailash II, killing two elderly women, senior Delhi Police officers said they are still awaiting the report from the electricity department on the cause of the fire and whether any short circuit might have possibly caused the incident.

A senior police officer said: “The electricity department carried out an inspection of the area and prepared a report on the possible loopholes in the electric setup… we will likely receive it within this week.”

The officer added that responding to a notice issued to Antara, asking them to provide information regarding the safety setup inside the care home, the company has claimed that they have followed all safety protocol and that adequate firefighting system was installed on the premises.

“We are studying their response and will corroborate it with the report from the electricity department, based on which further action will be initiated,” the officer added.

Following the incident, police had lodged a case under IPC sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 337 (whoever causes hurt to a person by doing an act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal security of others) at CR Park police station.

The deceased women were identified as Kamal (92) and Kanchan Arora (86), who lived on the third floor of the care home. Officials had said that a separate team of the Delhi government is carrying out a probe on the electrical appliances inside the facility.

While Kamal’s son and his family live in GK- II M Block, Kanchan’s children are based in Singapore, US and UK. While Kanchan had been living in the centre since December, Kamal had been staying there for the last eight months.