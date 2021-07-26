Fire at Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi, none hurt

Four fire tenders had rushed to the spot. (Representational Photo)

A fire broke out at the Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi on Monday morning. Officials said nobody was injured and the fire was doused with the help of the staffers within minutes.

Delhi Fire Services said they had sent four fire tenders after they received a call at around 9.00 am.

“The fire started from an air conditioner. We suspect it to be a case of short circuit. Security personnel at the Sadan and firemen brought the fire under control within minutes. We have received the stop message and a cooling operation has been initiated. The area is being inspected and local authorities or police will conduct an investigation,” the officer added.

There were 5-7security personnel and staffers present at the spot.