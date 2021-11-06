Fire at LPG shop in Delhi, 7 injured

A fire broke out due to a blast at an LPG cylinder shop in Jafrabad on Friday evening. Till Friday night, seven people were reported injured, of which five were DFS personnel. They were taken to GTB Hospital and the firemen were stable, said Fire Chief Atul Garg.

He said the call was made at around 7 pm and six tenders were rushed to the spot.

DCP (Northeast) Sanjay Sain said, “A call regarding fire in a shop located at Gali No. 42, Jafrabad, was received at about 6.40 pm. Immediately, a police team rushed to the spot and found that fire broke out in a shop where gas stove repair work is carried out and it affected nearby shops (one grocery shop & one mobile shop). As per information received, till now, a total of 7 persons, including 5 firemen, have been reported injured and they have been admitted in GTB Hospital.”

He added that people residing in the affected building were evacuated. Since it is a thickly populated area, the necessary precautions were taken. He said an enquiry into the incident is being conducted and legal action will be initiated accordingly.