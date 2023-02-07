scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Fire breaks out at Gurgaon pandal an hour after wedding party leaves; none injured

Officers revealed that they received a call regarding a fire at ‘Shubh Banquets’ on Sheetla Mata Road at 5.23 am, following which nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Gurgaon pandal fire"Since all the guests had vacated the venue, no casualties or injuries were reported,” an official said.

A fire broke out at the wedding pandal of a banquet hall in Gurgaon in the early hours of Tuesday, fire department officials said, adding that no casualties or injuries were reported. The blaze was brought under control in half an hour while cooling operations continued till around 8 am.

Officers revealed that they received a call regarding a fire at ‘Shubh Banquets’ on Sheetla Mata Road at 5.23 am, following which nine fire tenders – three from Bhim Nagar fire station, three from Sector 29 fire station, two from Udyog Vihar station and one from Sector 37 fire station – were rushed to the spot.

Lalit Kumar, a fire department official, said at 4.15 am, a wedding procession had left the venue after the marriage was solemnised. This was over an hour before the fire allegedly broke out.

“As per the preliminary probe and CCTV footage, the fire is suspected to have started from the mandap from some lamp after the wedding rituals. The blaze later spread to the pandal and canopies. The rear part of the pandal, including temporary structures for the wedding and some furniture, was completely gutted. The fire was controlled before it could spread towards the entrance and lobby where an office space and washrooms are located. Since all the guests had vacated the venue, no casualties or injuries were reported,” the official said.

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 11:11 IST
