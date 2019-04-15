Gurgaon: Two killed, four injured in fire at godown

Two people were killed and four others injured in a fire that broke out in the premises of a godown in Gurgaon’s Kadipur Industrial Area on Sunday night. Police said an FIR has been registered regarding the incident.

According to officials from the fire department, they received a call at 9.45 am. Four fire tenders – 3 from the sector 37 fire station and 1 from Bhim Nagar – were rushed to the spot.

“It took less than ten minutes to douse the fire. We believe it was caused by a blast in the cylinder of a CNG fitted car. Although the car was completely gutted, the blaze did not spread to the godown,” said Assistant Divisional Fire Safety Officer IS Kashyap.

Fire Safety Officer (FSO) Satyawan Samriwal, who was among the personnel who reached to douse the fire, however, said it was caused by a “highly flammable” snow spray, bottles of which were found at the spot.

“The fire did not spread to the godown, but completely gutted a CNG fitted car parked in the premises. However, it was not caused by the car because, after dousing the fire, we found that the CNG cylinder was intact, confirming there was no blast in it,” said FSO Satyawan Samriwal, adding that the presence of bottles of “snow spray” at the spot, and the fact that some of the victims are believed to have been drinking and smoking inside the car, indicates the combination of the two could have set off the blast.

“It is possible that one of them set off the spray, which is highly flammable, while they were smoking. However, only further investigations can confirm the cause,” he said.

Officials said that of the victims, 4 are believed to have been “eating, drinking, and smoking” in the car, while two were walking outside.

“The two who were outside sustained minor injuries. Of the other 4, one died at the spot and three others seemed to have more than 70 per cent burn injuries. We sent them to a private hospital in Gurgaon,” said the FSO.

Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police, said that the man who died on the spot is yet to be identified.

“Of the injured, three were referred to Safdarjung hospital. One of them succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The other three are admitted at Kamla Hospital in Gurgaon,” said the PRO, adding that an FIR has been registered.