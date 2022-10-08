Fire at factory in Noida, no casualties

A fire broke out at a factory in Noida’s Sector 63 around 11.30 pm on Friday, according to the Uttar Pradesh Fire Services.

Twelve fire tenders were dispatched to the site, with firefighters working to contain the fire until early on Saturday morning.

It was extinguished around 6 am on Saturday.

Chief Fire Officer AK Singh said, “The fire broke out in a conveyor belt factory… there are no casualties as the factory was shut at the time. The only people at the spot were some security guards outside. Though the building is intact, a large amount of material stored inside has been burnt. The cause of the fire is still not known.”

The incident happened in the wake of another fire the same day in Noida’s Sector 3, in a plastic tray factory. Fifteen fire tenders had been dispatched to the same site, which also took several hours to extinguish, with smoke visible from kilometres away.