Delhi: Fire at electronics shop claims life of 17-year-old

Savan Sarkar (50) woke up to smoke that had blanketed his house in Tughlaqabad early Friday morning, unaware that his 17-year-old son was trapped in the fire from where the smoke was coming. A few metres away from his home, Sarkar’s son Viplav was sleeping in an electronics shop which had caught fire early Friday morning.

DCP Chinmoy Biswal said a case under IPC section 304A has been registered, but the exact cause of the fire could not be ascertained yet. A police officer confirmed the boy was sleeping inside the shop when the fire broke out. “He might have left an electronic device on due to the cold. The exact reason will be ascertained once the forensic report is out,” said the officer.

Police said Viplav was rushed to a hospital nearby but was declared dead on arrival. Sarkar demanded that the shop owner be probed by police.

Sarkar said that Viplav had been employed at the shop for over three years. “My son was learning to fix gadgets so that he could be a technician,” he said.

Sarkar claimed that at 5.45 am, when he realised the smoke was coming from the electronics shop, he alerted the shop owner, police said.