Fire breaks out in Noida residential society; no casualties reported

Noida Aranya Society Sector 119 Fire: A fire broke out at Aranya Society in Sector 119 of Noida, prompting the deployment of six fire tenders. Officials confirmed no casualties so far.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readUpdated: Jun 29, 2026 10:42 AM IST
A fire broke out in a residential flat at Aranya Society in Sector 119 of Noida on Monday, prompting a swift response from emergency services. (ANI video grab)A fire broke out in a residential flat at Aranya Society in Sector 119 of Noida on Monday, prompting a swift response from emergency services. (ANI video grab)
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A fire broke out in an apartment at Aranya Society in Noida’s Sector 119 on Monday.

Fire tenders are currently in action at the society, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Sector 113 police station.

No casualties have been reported so far, and efforts are being made to bring the fire under control.

 

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