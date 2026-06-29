Fire breaks out in Noida residential society; no casualties reported

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A fire broke out in an apartment at Aranya Society in Noida’s Sector 119 on Monday.
Fire tenders are currently in action at the society, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Sector 113 police station.
No casualties have been reported so far, and efforts are being made to bring the fire under control.
#WATCH | Noida, Uttar Pradesh: Fire broke out at a a flat at Aranya Society, Sector-119, within the jurisdiction of the Sector-113 police station. Six fire service tenders have arrived at the scene. Firefighting operations are underway. There have been no casualties as of now. pic.twitter.com/sKTFv8zqjm
— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2026
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