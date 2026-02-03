FIR against woman for ‘assault’ of police constable in Delhi

The complainant said that the police had received inputs suggesting Roopa’s alleged involvement in drug-related activities.(File Photo)

An FIR was filed against a woman on Monday after a head constable posted at Geeta Colony police station alleged that he was assaulted, while on duty, on Sunday evening.

According to the complaint, Head Constable Ankur and Constable Javed were on routine patrol duty in Safeda Jhuggi, Pushta Road, around 8.15 pm, when they noticed Roopa, the wife of Salman alias Kalu, a habitual offender. The woman was allegedly accompanied by a few men.

“To maintain law and order, we began questioning the men present there. This enraged Rupa and she began abusing us…I began videotaping the incident with my phone. This made her more furious. After this she scuffled with me, pushed me, tore my official uniform and injured me by beating me. Legal action should be taken against her,” wrote the head constable in the FIR.