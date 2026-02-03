FIR against woman for ‘assault’ of police constable in Delhi

According to the complaint, Head Constable Ankur and Constable Javed were on routine patrol duty in Safeda Jhuggi, Pushta Road, around 8.15 pm, when they noticed Roopa, the wife of Salman alias Kalu, a habitual offender. The woman was allegedly accompanied by a few men.

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 3, 2026 11:54 AM IST
In her complaint to the police, Gupta stated, “After the marriage, I also found that my husband had only passed Class 12, while his biodata showed that he had a BCom degree. He also lied that his income was Rs 18 lakh. In this way, I was seriously defrauded.” (Express Photo)The complainant said that the police had received inputs suggesting Roopa’s alleged involvement in drug-related activities.(File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

An FIR was filed against a woman on Monday after a head constable posted at Geeta Colony police station alleged that he was assaulted, while on duty, on Sunday evening.

According to the complaint, Head Constable Ankur and Constable Javed were on routine patrol duty in Safeda Jhuggi, Pushta Road, around 8.15 pm, when they noticed Roopa, the wife of Salman alias Kalu, a habitual offender. The woman was allegedly accompanied by a few men.

“To maintain law and order, we began questioning the men present there. This enraged Rupa and she began abusing us…I began videotaping the incident with my phone. This made her more furious. After this she scuffled with me, pushed me, tore my official uniform and injured me by beating me. Legal action should be taken against her,” wrote the head constable in the FIR.

The complainant also said that the police had received inputs suggesting Roopa’s alleged involvement in drug-related activities. He also mentioned that the assault amounted to obstruction of a public servant in discharge of duty.

Police said that an inquiry is underway.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Naravane
What Gen Naravane's memoir says about 2020 Ladakh face-off with China: 'I had been handed a hot potato'
Bhumi Pednekar in an exclusive interview with SCREEN.
Bhumi Pednekar on why she added Satish to her name; how Imran Khan's comeback film healed her: 'I had a huge crush on him'
Pulkit Garg, District Magistrate, Chitrakoot, said that the government education system has improved over the years
An IAS officer sent his 3-year-old daughter to a local Anganwadi. Now the Internet is divided over the move
Indian cricket team star Abhishek Sharma at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Photo: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram)
Abhishek Sharma's Amritsar: Where cricket meets kulchas and kites
This is no island story. Epstein files are about the nature of collective power
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Epstein Files aren't an 'island story'. They are about the nature of collective power
Live Blog
Advertisement