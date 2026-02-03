FIR against woman for ‘assault’ of police constable in Delhi

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
An FIR was filed against a woman on Monday after a head constable posted at Geeta Colony police station alleged that he was assaulted, while on duty, on Sunday evening.
According to the complaint, Head Constable Ankur and Constable Javed were on routine patrol duty in Safeda Jhuggi, Pushta Road, around 8.15 pm, when they noticed Roopa, the wife of Salman alias Kalu, a habitual offender. The woman was allegedly accompanied by a few men.
“To maintain law and order, we began questioning the men present there. This enraged Rupa and she began abusing us…I began videotaping the incident with my phone. This made her more furious. After this she scuffled with me, pushed me, tore my official uniform and injured me by beating me. Legal action should be taken against her,” wrote the head constable in the FIR.
The complainant also said that the police had received inputs suggesting Roopa’s alleged involvement in drug-related activities. He also mentioned that the assault amounted to obstruction of a public servant in discharge of duty.
Police said that an inquiry is underway.
