FIR registered against man who attended Tablighi Jamaat meet, hid in truck to return to Palwal

Palwal Police have registered an FIR against a resident of the district who had recently travelled to Andhra Pradesh with 11 other Tablighi Jamaat members, and returned earlier this week by hiding inside a truck.

“The patient had attended the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi and travelled with 11 Markaz Jamaatis to Ghantur, Andhra Pradesh. He returned from there on April 7 by hiding in a truck at night. Although he quarantined himself at home on April 8, the administration was alerted to the matter by the sarpanch of his village Meerpur,” said a spokesperson of the district administration.

The 48-year-old, officials said, was directed by the sarpanch to go to the Civil Hospital for a checkup, where he arrived with a fever on April 9.

“He was isolated on the same day and his samples were taken for testing. They have returned positive today,” said the spokesperson.

An FIR has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 307 (attempt to murder), as well as the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The district has so far recorded 29 cases of coronavirus, of which 28 are people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi last month. The remaining case is of a person who had recently travelled to Dubai, and was the first in the district to test positive. He has since recovered and been discharged.

In the aftermath of these cases, the Palwal district administration had identified a containment zone of 15 villages, and a buffer zone of 36 others earlier this week, all of which have been sealed and movement of their inhabitants “completely restricted”. In an order yesterday, the district magistrate had also made it compulsory for residents of the district to wear masks each time they ventured out of their homes.

