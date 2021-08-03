FIR over fake UAE embassy website duping people

The cyber cell has registered an FIR under IPC Sections 419 (forgery), 420 (cheating) and Sections 66 (c) and 66(d) of the Information Technology Act.

The Delhi Police Special Cell has registered an FIR against unidentified persons in connection with creating a fake website of the UAE embassy in India and taking money from people on the pretext of providing them special approval for their return to the UAE.

The cyber cell has registered an FIR under IPC Sections 419 (forgery), 420 (cheating) and Sections 66 (c) and 66(d) of the Information Technology Act after they received a complaint from Nisha, who is undersecretary (Gulf division) in Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) employee.

“In her complaint, she told the police that they have received a note from the UAE embassy in which they have raised concerns about some miscreants, who had duped Indian citizens on the pretext of providing approval for entry in the UAE. They have created a fake website of the embassy, using fake email id of the UAE Ambassador’s office and also a number on WhatsApp,” a senior police officer said.

On July 28, the UAE embassy in New Delhi tweeted from their official handle, “Fake website of UAE Embassy in India blocked after COVID-19 travel scam.”

The UAE embassy came to know about the fraud after they received several complaints and the complainant has also attached all the complaints with her complaint to the police. “During the investigation, police found that the fraudsters were using the fake website with a name of http://www.uaeembassy.in. However, the original link is https://www.mofaic.gov.ae/en/missions/new-delhi. Whenever people started searching for the UAE Embassy on Google from India, the link of the fake website was the first one that pops up and they started communicating with the user,” an officer said.