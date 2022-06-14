FIR lodged against three policemen ‘for not recording Rs 2.25 cr seized during hawala operations’

Days after they recovered Rs 5.43 crore from two employees of a hawala operator but allegedly entered only Rs 3.18 crore in police records, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR against the SHO of Patel Nagar and two of his subordinates. All three have been removed from the police station, and the role of senior officials is also learnt to be under the scanner.

An officer said a patrolling staff comprising two policemen, posted with Patel Nagar police station, caught two men on Monday evening carrying three big black bags near East Patel Metro station. “The duo informed them that they were carrying books for their shop, but police staff asked them to open it and found Rs 5.43 crore.

They informed their SHO, who asked them to come to the police station along with the suspects,” a senior police officer said.

As per rules, police cannot take legal action on finding anyone with a huge amount of money, but they have to seize the money, detain the suspect, and immediately inform the Income Tax (IT) department and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

However, the SHO, instead of showing the whole recovery of Rs 5.43 crore, allegedly showed Rs 3.18 crore in the police records. “Senior officials of the district were informed and they headed to the spot. They questioned the suspects and came to know about the sum recovered. They asked the SHO, but he denied it,” an officer said.

During questioning of the suspects, police found they work for a businessman, who asked them to collect some bags to be delivered to a hawala operator in Chandni Chowk. “They said that some people came in a Swift Dzire car and handed three bags over to them. They were waiting for a cab when they were detained by the patrolling staff,” the officer said.

The district head along with her staff asked the SHO to present the remaining amount. “After questioning him for hours, police recovered Rs 2.25 crore from his possession. The Delhi Police Commissioner was informed about the incident and he directed us to lodge an FIR against the police staff,” the officer said.

An FIR has been registered under IPC Section 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) against them.

As per the general diary entry of Patel Nagar police station: “ACP (Patel Nagar sub-division) has informed around 11.06 pm on Tuesday that DCP (central district) directed to send the accused SHO, ASI and Constable to district lines.”